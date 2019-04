Chemical Processing Economic Snapshot Ending January 2019

Shipments and capacity utilization slipped slightly but the CAB rose a bit. Source: American Chemistry Council.

The Chemical Activity Barometer, a metric developed by the American Chemistry Council, takes into account that chemical industry activity occurs early in the supply chain and so offers a leading economic indicator for the overall U.S. economy.

Because of the time needed to collect and generate the data, results presented lag the date they are posted by several months.