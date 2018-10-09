Infographic – Chemical Processing Survey: Temperature Measurement Technology
Many survey respondents aren’t aware of some temperature measurement options.
Knowing the correct temperature measurement technology to use in your process can reduce cost and improve output and efficiency. Indeed, temperature measurement is commonplace in processing facilities. However, it’s frequently the last thing implemented in terms of process-design changes.
This infographic, based on a recent survey conducted by Chemical Processing – in partnership with Emerson – to key decision makers involved in the evaluation and purchase of temperature measurement devices in the chemical industry, points out that many respondents lack of awareness about temperature measurement options.
Download the entire report “Chemical Processing Survey: Temperature Measurement Technology.”
