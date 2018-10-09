Chemical Processing

/ / / Infographic – Chemical Processing Survey: Temperature Measurement Technology

Infographic – Chemical Processing Survey: Temperature Measurement Technology

Many survey respondents aren’t aware of some temperature measurement options.

By Traci Purdum, Senior Digital Editor

Oct 09, 2018

Knowing the correct temperature measurement technology to use in your process can reduce cost and improve output and efficiency. Indeed, temperature measurement is commonplace in processing facilities. However, it’s frequently the last thing implemented in terms of process-design changes.

This infographic, based on a recent survey conducted by Chemical Processing – in partnership with Emerson – to key decision makers involved in the evaluation and purchase of temperature measurement devices in the chemical industry, points out that many respondents lack of awareness about temperature measurement options.

Download the entire report “Chemical Processing Survey: Temperature Measurement Technology.”

 chemical processing survey temperature measurement technology infographic image

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 