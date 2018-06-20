/ / / Machine Learning to Revolutionize Industrial Maintenance with Advanced Analytics

Overview:

While machine learning has been researched for decades, its use in applying artificial intelligence in industrial plants and asset operations and maintenance is now advancing exponentially. This is due to the growth in big data and the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT); the ability to provide the processing power needed to analyze larger data sets; the availability of machine learning methods; and the need for superior predictive and prescriptive capabilities required to manage today’s complex assets. This provides the basis for machine learning to be applied across a variety of industrial challenges.

This white paper focuses on some of the principles within machine learning and those industries that are primed to take advantage of it to maximize the benefits it brings to improve situational intelligence, performance, and reliability.