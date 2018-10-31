/ / / eHandbook: Preempt Powder Problems

Overview:

From moving materials to managing risks, so many things can go wrong where dust is concerned. Seemingly benign, dusts create an assortment of hazards that include flying particles that can lead to eye injury, slip hazards and ergonomic injuries. The most serious hazards of dust threaten lives and include respiratory ailments and explosion hazards.

To help you preempt powder problems, Chemical Processing has put together an eHandbook. It includes insight on:

Take a Key Step Against Combustible Dust Hazards -- Having a sound mechanical integrity program in place is crucial.

Make the Right Moves With Belt Conveyors -- Understand important factors in their selection, design and operation.

Don't Blow Your Safety Rating -- Industrial vacuum cleaners should be part of your dust control program.

