United Electric Controls, producer of safety, alarm and shutdown technology, expands the capabilities of its Vanguard WirelessHART gas detector. Highlights include an expanded temperature operating range, enhanced stability across temperature ranges, improved handling of WirelessHART commands and capability for interchangeable sensors. The Vanguard Gas Detector interfaces with existing networks to provide continuous detection of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and methane (CH4) gases, which reportedly are among the most widely produced and most dangerous industrial gases.

With new ambient operating temperatures from -40°C to 65°C, Vanguard sensors are now suitable for extreme temperature ranges in areas such as India and Alaska. Minimal zero shift with changing ambient temperature reduces the chance of false alarms and provides faster connection to the gateway. Updated WirelessHART commands allow quicker connectivity to networks and commissioning of a gas detection system.

New sensor interchangeable firmware will accept new sensors to measure additional gases without changing the base unit. Additional upgrades include improvements in span repeatability over temperature, sensor stabilization time and installation.