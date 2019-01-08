MSA inroduces the new General Monitors FL500 UV/IR Flame Detector. The next-generation FL500 optical flame detector is FM performance approved for six different fuel sources: butane, ethane, heptane, methane, methanol and propane. By combining a precision ultraviolet (UV) sensor for quick response with an infrared (IR) sensor that monitors flame-emitted radiation, the FL500 flame detector operates at faster speeds with unsurpassed false alarm immunity, according to the company.

The FL500 detector offers a wide field of view up to 130° for optimum protection. It features three external LED indicators for local verification by technicians of normal operation, fault conditions and alarms. On-board relays provide flexible detector status communications with automated plant safety and control systems via HART, Modbus, 4-20 mA sink or source communications.

Designed with continuous optical path monitoring (COPM), the FL500 flame detector conducts its own self-check every two minutes. These optical and electrical self-check diagnostic routines ensure the sensor’s optical path is clear and that the detector’s sophisticated electronic circuitry is operational for operator peace-of-mind.

The FL500 detector also can be tested with the explosion proof TL105 Test Lamp, which simulates the flickering of a fire and provides a high-energy, broadband radiation source that emits energy in both the ultraviolet and infrared spectra to safely activate the flame sensors. The TL105 Test Lamp allows the detector to be tested under real fire conditions without the associated risk of an open flame.