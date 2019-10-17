Inpro/Seal’s latest AM Solutions design, the AM CEMA shaft seal, is developed specifically for CEMA (Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association) Screw Conveyors.

Shaft movement and misalignment are common on screw conveyors. Traditional seals rely on dynamic contact to create a seal. Shaft movement creates frictional contact, causing the seal to wear or groove the shaft, leading to seal failure. Seal failure brings higher production costs, increased maintenance, environmental concerns and even unsafe working conditions.

The AM CEMA shaft seal utilizes a positive air- or inert gas-purge to create a barrier between the shaft and seal, eliminating product leakage and process contamination. Due to its unique, non-contacting design, the AM CEMA shaft seal has no wearing parts, requiring minimal maintenance or need for rebuild kits. To accommodate shaft movement, the AM CEMA shaft seal fully articulates to allow for radial run-out and angular misalignment simultaneously.

The Inpro/Seal AM CEMA shaft seal is designed specifically to fit standard CEMA Screw Conveyor dimensions.