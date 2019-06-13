Flow Sciences, Inc. introduces the new Hybrid Isolator series (EHP and EHG), which provides containment for highly toxic applications using APIs and HPAPIs that require personnel and/or product protection. The hybrid (convertible) ability of operation with or without the glove panel allows for varying processes or contracts depending on application and quantity of potent material.

FSI engineering controls are designed to prevent loss of containment. Third party testing reportedly proves containment on these units to below 50 ng/m3 based on process and quantity.

The new units are available in 3-, 4-, 5-, 6- and 8-foot widths. They are all 30" deep with 27" of internal height.

Features include: