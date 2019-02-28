Exair's new Gen4 Super Ion Air Wipe provides a uniform 360 degree ionized airstream that clamps around a continuously moving part to eliminate static electricity and contaminants. It removes dust, particulates and personnel shocks on pipe, cable, extruded shapes, hose and wire. The product has reportedly undergone independent laboratory tests to certify it meets the rigorous safety, health and environmental standards of the U.S., European Union and Canada required to attain the CE and UL marks. It is also RoHS compliant, according to Exair. New design features include a metal armored high voltage cable to protect against abrasion and cuts, a replaceable emitter point, integrated ground connection and electromagnetic shielding.

The Super Ion Air Wipe uses a small amount of compressed air to entrain high volumes of room air. Two shockless ionizing points powered by a UL component recognized 5kV power supply fills the airstream with static eliminating ions. That airflow attaches itself to the surface of the material running through the air wipe and neutralizes the charge.

The Super Ion Air Wipe, which complements Exair’s complete line of Gen4 Static Eliminators, has a lightweight aluminum construction that is easy to mount using the tapped holes provided. Two sizes include a 2-inch (51mm) diameter and a 4-inch (102mm). There are no moving parts to wear out.