Exair’s new Hazardous Location Cabinet Cooler Systems reportedly achieve the UL classified designation for Div1 environments. They have been tested by UL and passed their stringent requirements for use upon classified purged and pressurized electrical enclosures within Class I Div 1, Groups A, B, C and D; Class II Div 1, Groups E, F and G – and Class III environments, according to Exair. The cooling capacity of up to 5,600 Btu/hr. is suited for electrical enclosures with problematic overheating, according to Exair. They are CE compliant and available for NEMA 4 and 4X enclosures.

Exair HazLoc Cabinet Coolers circulate 20°F (-7°C) air inside the enclosure to prevent high temperature faults. They mount in a standard electrical knockout while keeping the NEMA 4 or 4X rating of the enclosure. Cabinet Cooler Systems include an auto drain filter separator to ensure no moisture passes to the inside of the electrical enclosure. An optional thermostat control minimizes compressed air use and keeps the enclosure at ± 2ºF of the setting.