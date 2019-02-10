AVT Reliability launches the latest in its new suite of intelligent condition-based monitoring and maintenance (CBM) products – the wireless Machine Sentry MSF-1 tri-axial vibration and temperature sensor. The MSF-1 digital reportedly offers improved visibility, safety, speed of data transfer and environmental sustainability.

The sensor integrates full tri-axial vibration measurement and automatic fault diagnosis assistance (ADA) to identify potential problems and enable pre-emptive action. It offers continuous monitoring, which reduces the chance of fault conditions being missed. The MSF-1 can be paired to any Android tablet or smartphone, connecting to Machine Sentry software using standard Bluetooth communications.

Data can be collected from up to 50 meters away, allowing the safe and efficient monitoring of assets which would be difficult to monitor using a traditional wired accelerometer, such as collection points behind guards and large or moving assets like gearboxes on agitators.

A combination of low energy Bluetooth and classic Bluetooth protocols optimize battery life and increase data transfer speed, while intelligent data compression utilities optimize the amount of data that can be stored internally. The time waveform is stored in a high definition raw format, giving flexibility for post-processing.