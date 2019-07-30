Ametek Drexelbrook expands its point level measurement offering with the new 700-3201 series of fully 3A certified Capacitance/RF Admittance probes, specifically designed for mid-level to premium point level measurement products within sanitary applications that require 3A approval. The 700-3201 series meets the requirements of the food industry and in hygienic applications that require clean-in-place and steam-in-place services. Featuring FDA-certified materials and fittings, the new probes’ gapless designs reportedly ensure safe, easy installs for long-term, trouble-free use. Drexelbrook’s Cote Shield Technology eliminates the effect of product build up on the probes. The new probes are designed for use with liquids, slurries and bulk solids such as grains and powders.

As part of Drexelbrook’s Capacitive/RF Admittance 3 terminal probe sensors, the 700-3201 series includes broad system capabilities as they are compatible in most existing Point Level System product lines, including the Z-Tron IV, Point and IntelliPoint series. The 700-3201 series comes in standard 3A approved Tri-clamp fitting sizes, including 1-1/2”, 2”, 2-1/2”, 3” and 4”.