Fluke Calibration expands its line of pressure modules with the new PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules, a set of 46 modules ranging from low differential pressures up to 20 MPa (3000 psi). Designed for use with the Fluke Calibration 6270A Modular Pressure Controller/Calibrator and the 2271A Industrial Pressure Calibrator, the PM500 modules bridge the gap between the PM200 and PM600 Pressure Modules to provide calibration offerings across a wide range of applications.

The Fluke Calibration PM500 features a highly characterized and linearized silicon pressure sensor that provides an economical way of making accurate pressure measurements. The modules have a 0.01% reading measurement uncertainty from 50%-100% for most ranges, allowing for a diverse workload coverage.

The PM500 modules broaden the pressure calibration capabilities of:

  • The 2271A Industrial Pressure Calibrator provides a complete, automated pressure testing offering for calibrating a wide variety of pressure gauges and sensors. Combined with the PM500 modules, the 2271A has even more speed and flexibility to test or calibrate higher accuracy transmitters and digital gauges.
  • The Fluke Calibration 6270A Pressure Controller/Calibrator is a robust, reliable offering that significantly simplifies the task of pneumatic pressure calibration. With the PM500 modules, the 6270A is even more accurate, allowing technicians to cover larger workloads.

 

 