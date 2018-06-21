Patlite Upgrades LR6-USB Signal Tower Light
Patlite Corporation, provider of LED signal lights, sounders and network-enabled devices, upgrades its USB signaling device line. The LR6-USB LED Signal Tower is designed to connect to a PC or HMI and receive power and commands over a single USB connection. The second-generation USB signal tower line is based on the first generation LU7-USB series. Reportedly offering similarly low power consumption and no maintenance LEDs, the LR6- USB features brighter LEDs, expandable up to 5 LED color modules, and supports multiple platforms including Windowŝ OS and Linux OS. Four flash patterns and four alarm sounds are built in to provide clearer, unambiguous indication.
Patlite’s LR6-USB signal tower is available as modular segments, allowing users to customize their device to their specific applications. Flexible mounting options are available including silver, off-white and black brackets and poles to match the LR6-USB off-white and black base options. LR6-MZ Multi-Color LED modules are also compatible with the LR6-USB base for flexible color expression.
The LR6-USB conforms to CE, UL, FCC, EMC Directive, RoHS and KC for use around the world and is supported by Patlite’s global network of offices and partners for repair or replacement.
Key features include:
• Supports Windows 7 / 8 / 10 and Linux
• Sound pressure maximum: 80dB
• Requires 1 USB cable (no power supply necessary)