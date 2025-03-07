Chemical Industry Safeguards Questioned Once Again

According to an article in The Hill, on March 6, the Trump administration asked a court to pause legal challenges that were put in place under the Biden administration in 2024 to increase safeguards for workers at chemical plants.

The Biden administration was reversing what the Trump administration did in 2019 when it had the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency dial back Obama-era regulations requiring companies to assess potentially safer technologies and processes that can limit hazards. The Trump administration said then that there was “little data supporting the claimed benefits” of the safety regulation.

The Obama-era safety rule was enacted after a fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, killed a dozen first responders in 2013.