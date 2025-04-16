    • Shutterstock
    powder coatings

    AkzoNobel, IPG Photonics Partner on Laser Curing for Powder Coatings

    April 16, 2025
    Laser technology could reduce curing times and energy use by more than half.

    AkzoNobel, a global producer of paint and powder coatings, has partnered with IPG Photonics to apply laser curing technology to powder coatings across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The companies have signed an exclusive agreement to offer laser-based curing solutions tailored to AkzoNobel’s powder formulations.

    According to the companies, the new process involves using high-intensity lasers to selectively heat applied powder coatings in a cold oven, reducing heat loss and improving energy efficiency. Unlike conventional ovens, this method minimizes ambient heating and can shorten curing times from 15–20 minutes to just a few minutes. The process is also reported to cut curing space requirements by more than half.

    Laser curing heats the coating directly rather than the substrate, allowing for use on temperature-sensitive materials and eliminating long cooling periods in typical production lines. In high-volume applications, companies may see operational and capital cost savings exceeding 50%, in addition to reduced energy use and carbon emissions, said AkzoNobel in a press statement.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.
    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...
    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.
    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.