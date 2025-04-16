AkzoNobel, IPG Photonics Partner on Laser Curing for Powder Coatings

AkzoNobel, a global producer of paint and powder coatings, has partnered with IPG Photonics to apply laser curing technology to powder coatings across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The companies have signed an exclusive agreement to offer laser-based curing solutions tailored to AkzoNobel’s powder formulations.

According to the companies, the new process involves using high-intensity lasers to selectively heat applied powder coatings in a cold oven, reducing heat loss and improving energy efficiency. Unlike conventional ovens, this method minimizes ambient heating and can shorten curing times from 15–20 minutes to just a few minutes. The process is also reported to cut curing space requirements by more than half.

Laser curing heats the coating directly rather than the substrate, allowing for use on temperature-sensitive materials and eliminating long cooling periods in typical production lines. In high-volume applications, companies may see operational and capital cost savings exceeding 50%, in addition to reduced energy use and carbon emissions, said AkzoNobel in a press statement.