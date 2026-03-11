Silox Acquires BASF Hydrosulfite Production Assets in Europe

Belgium-based chemical company Silox has entered into an agreement to acquire selected hydrosulfite-related assets from BASF.

According to the announcement, the transaction includes intellectual property rights, special containers, selected production equipment, technical expertise and related trademarks associated with hydrosulfite products used in industrial applications.

Hydrosulfites are commonly used as reducing agents in textile dyeing and as bleaching additives in pulp and paper production. The companies said the acquisition is intended to strengthen supply and service capabilities for customers in Europe.

“By acquiring these assets from BASF, Silox reinforces its long-term commitment to the paper and textile industries and enhances its ability to offer reliable, high-quality hydrosulfites to customers in Europe and around the world,” Jean-Christophe Bogaert, Silox managing director, said in a statement.

The transaction follows a decision announced in September 2025 by BASF to discontinue hydrosulfite production at its Ludwigshafen site as part of a strategic portfolio review. According to the announcement, BASF will continue producing other inorganic chemicals at the site, including alcoholates, sulfites and nitrogen salts.

The asset transfer comes amid other recent portfolio changes and capacity investments by BASF. Last week, the company completed the sale of its optical brightening agent business to Catexel and expanded dispersions production capacity at its Durban, South Africa facility. According to the company, the expansion is intended to improve supply reliability for customers across East, West and Southern Africa and includes the addition of an on-site application laboratory to support formulation development and technical collaboration.