Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, Carbon Mapper Partner to Accelerate Methane Reductions

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) and nonprofit Carbon Mapper announced a collaboration aimed at accelerating measurable methane emissions reductions across the global oil and gas sector.

The partnership combines Carbon Mapper’s publicly available, satellite-based methane data with OGCI’s peer-to-peer industry engagement model. The goal is to help operators identify, prioritize and mitigate emissions more quickly, using granular observational data to strengthen leak detection, repair programs and long-term methane management strategies.

Carbon Mapper will provide methane data derived from observations by Planet Labs’ Tanager-1 satellite over selected geographies, along with sector-specific emissions insights. OGCI will deploy its engagement framework, previously used in its Satellite Monitoring Campaign, to work directly with local operators to investigate and address emissions.

Since 2021, OGCI’s Satellite Monitoring Campaign has provided operators in countries including Iraq, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Egypt with satellite emissions data and technical support to improve detection and mitigation capabilities.

OGCI said its 12 member companies — including Aramco, bp, Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell — have reduced aggregate upstream operated methane emissions by 63% since 2017 and cut routine flaring by 72% since 2018. The group aims to reach near-zero methane emissions from operated assets by 2030, aligned with the timeframe of the Paris Agreement.

The organizations said the collaboration is intended to demonstrate how publicly accessible emissions data, combined with structured operator engagement, can drive tangible methane reductions and support more credible reporting across the sector.