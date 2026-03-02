Lubrizol Installs LED Reactor Technology to Boost CPVC Resin Stability

Specialty chemical maker Lubrizol announced the installation of LED reactor technology at its CPVC manufacturing plant in Louisville, Kentucky, marking what the company described as a step change in resin stability and operational efficiency.

According to the Cleveland, Ohio-based company, the LED chlorination process improves thermal stability in CPVC resin production, addressing increasing industry demands for higher performance materials. The upgrade is also expected to enhance energy efficiency and support more sustainable production.

Operationally, the new reactor technology is designed to enable longer production runs with reduced downtime, increase formulation flexibility and support improved color performance. The company said the system allows it to adjust output between higher throughput and enhanced stability, depending on market needs.

The Louisville installation is the first use of LED chlorination in the company’s CPVC resin production network and is intended to serve as a model for broader adoption across its global manufacturing footprint, according to the company.