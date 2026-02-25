Nova Chemicals Commercializes New Recycled Polyethylene Grades for Non-Food Packaging

Nova Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, announced the commercialization of two recycled polyethylene grades for general-purpose, non-food-grade applications across North America.

According to the company, the new recycled linear low-density polyethylene grades are produced at its mechanical recycling facility in Connersville, Indiana, and are made from 100% post-consumer recycled films. One grade is manufactured from recycled polyethylene stretch films, while the other is produced from mixed retail polyethylene film sourced from distribution centers and back-of-store locations.

In a press statement, Alan Schrob, director of mechanical recycling, said the grades have undergone customer testing in recent months and are now available in commercial quantities. He added that the Connersville facility demonstrates film-to-film recycling at scale and is focused on meeting customer expectations for quality and consistency.

The company said the new grades are suitable for applications including can liners, protective packaging, carry out bags, overwrap, shrink film and heavy-duty sacks.

According to the company, its current recycled resin portfolio also includes a white recycled linear low-density polyethylene for film applications and a recycled high-density polyethylene resin available for food and non-food contact uses. The company expects to add a 100% recycled linear low-density polyethylene grade for food-contact applications later in 2026.

The Connersville recycling facility was commissioned in 2025 and is expected to reach full production capacity of more than 100 million pounds annually in 2026, according to the company.