LongPath Receives $162M DOE Loan to Expand Methane Monitoring Network

LongPath Technologies, a U.S.-based provider of continuous emissions monitoring systems, announced it received a $162 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy to accelerate deployment of its long-range methane monitoring network across major U.S. oil and gas producing regions.

According to the company, the loan will support the expansion of its monitoring footprint to 2.4 million acres in the first half of 2026. The company said the network is intended to reinforce energy infrastructure resilience and industrial competitiveness by providing continuous monitoring across large production areas.

The network is expected to prevent methane emissions equivalent to at least six million metric tons of CO 2 e annually — the equivalent of taking 1.3 million gasoline-powered vehicles off the road, the company said. The project is expected to create up to 35 construction jobs and 266 operational jobs.

In a press statement, the company said its long-distance laser sensing platform delivers continuous, autonomous monitoring and real-time operational data. According to the company, the system is designed to improve efficiency, reduce product loss and enhance safety while enabling earlier detection of emissions events.

“Our focus is building technology that gives operators a clear operational advantage,” CEO Ian Dickinson, said in a statement. “This capital allows us to scale a platform that improves reliability, lowers risk, and helps producers operate efficiently across large and complex assets.”