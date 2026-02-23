Stepan Launches $100M Cost-Savings Plan, To Close New Jersey Site

Stepan Company announced Project Catalyst, a broad operational and efficiency program aimed at delivering approximately $100 million in pre-tax savings over the next two years through manufacturing consolidation, cost optimization and organizational changes.

As part of the plan, Stepan will close its Fieldsboro, New Jersey, site due to continued lower demand for commodity surfactants used in laundry detergents. The company will also decommission select assets at its Elwood (Millsdale), Illinois, and Stalybridge, U.K., facilities to optimize network utilization. The actions are expected to be completed by mid-2026, with production consolidated into other sites within its global network.

Project Catalyst follows previously announced divestitures of the company’s Philippines and Lake Providence sites at the end of 2025. According to the company, the initiative is designed to partially offset inflationary pressures, improve productivity and strengthen long-term competitiveness while maintaining supply continuity for customers.

Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, Stepan manufactures specialty and intermediate chemicals, including surfactants, polyurethane polyols and products serving coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers markets.