Supreme Court Strips Trump's Emergency Tariff Authority

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6–3 today that President Trump lacked the authority to impose sweeping tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a decision with immediate consequences for chemical manufacturers, pharma input sourcing and global supply contracts.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts held that IEEPA's authority to "regulate importation" does not extend to tariff imposition, which is a taxing power requiring explicit congressional authorization. The ruling affirms the Federal Circuit's earlier judgment against the IEEPA-based tariffs and voids the emergency-tariff regime rolled out in 2025–26. Justices Thomas, Alito and Kavanaugh dissented.

What Falls

The ruling invalidates the 25% tariffs on most Canadian and Mexican imports, the 10%–20% duties on Chinese goods tied to the drug-trafficking emergency and the "reciprocal" tariffs — a 10% baseline on all imports, with rates on China reaching approximately 145% on many goods. For chemical processors sourcing precursor materials from China, the ruling offers immediate relief on IEEPA-driven cost increases.

In November 2025, Chemical Processing reported that tariffs tied to China-sourced raw materials drove significant price volatility, forcing chemical producers, including Eastman and Regal Rexnord, to delay recovery timelines into 2026.

What Remains and What Comes Next

Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs remain in force, as they rest on separate statutory authority. If the White House wants to restore broad trade pressure, it must now work through Title 19 mechanisms — Section 232, Section 201 or Section 301 — each of which involves formal investigations, procedural timelines and rate limits. That is a slower and narrower instrument than the emergency orders just struck down.

Refunds and Accounting Impacts

The Court prescribed no refund mechanism for duties already paid. Expect guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Treasury Department, along with follow-on litigation. At least one dissenting justice warned refunds could involve billions of dollars. Chemical companies should begin documenting import entries and consulting trade counsel on potential claims.

In anticipation of the Supreme Court ruling, Daniel Mak, senior manager at EisnerAmper, suggested these immediate actions:

Gather documentation supporting the potential refund process on imports starting in February 2025.

Verify each item’s tariff classification and country of origin. The country of origin may be different from the export country.

Consider non-dutiable costs that do not belong in imported value.

Coordination between customs brokers, tax, trade and legal teams for planning and risk management.

Review supplier contracts to mitigate against impacts from future tariff changes.

Consider which refund mechanisms (e.g., post-summary corrections, protests) may be appropriate based on the Court’s ruling and estimated timing for filing relief measures.

Update 12:30 p.m. ET

Statement from Jason Bernstein, director of International Trade and Supply Chain, American Chemistry Council:

“We will review the ruling to determine any impact on our industry as well as our member companies. If any refunds on tariffs paid are authorized by this ruling, we hope that these refunds will be processed expeditiously. “The U.S. chemical industry is a model for an America First trade policy – American success relies on American chemistry. To make America the most competitive place in the world to manufacture chemicals, new pro-growth measures with trusted trade partners is critical. There are opportunities to use targeted trade measures that decrease America’s supply chain vulnerabilities and advantage domestic production and jobs through resilient sourcing of key materials and access to foreign markets for our exports. For example, the timely renewal and full implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, including its Annex on Chemical Substances. Regardless of the ruling, we look forward to working with President Trump and the Administration to advance the U.S. chemical industry’s position in the global economy.”

Update 12:39 p.m. ET

Alliance for Chemical Distribution (ACD) President and CEO Eric R. Byer released the following statement:

“ACD supports the Court’s ruling today,” said Byer. “ACD members, many of whom are small businesses, have navigated cost burdens and uncertainties that have adversely impacted the ability to import and deliver the chemical products essential to American’s health and safety. ACD is reviewing the Court’s ruling and it is our hope this finally brings clarity in order for our members to continue to contribute to domestic economic growth and safely distribute the essential chemical products used in nearly every industry.”

This is a developing story. Chemical Processing will update coverage.

