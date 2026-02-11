Hydrite to Invest $63M in South Carolina Facility

Hydrite Chemical Co., a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based chemical solutions manufacturer and distributor, plans to build a new facility in Laurens, South Carolina, as part of a $63 million investment, according to press statements from the South Carolina governor's office and the company.

The company purchased a 43-acre site in the Hunter Industrial Park in Laurens, where it plans to construct a 50,000-sq-ft facility with offices, laboratories, warehouses and operations and logistics space for chemical manufacturing and distribution. Operations are expected to begin in 2028, according to the company.

The site will serve as the future hub for Hydrite’s Southeast operations, including the recently acquired Enterprise Specialty Products business.

Hydrite, founded in 1929 and recognized as a top manufacturing company in Wisconsin, operates facilities, warehouses and laboratories across several U.S. states and supplies products through its food and beverage, manufactured solutions, and agriculture and sulfur business units.