Hydrite to Invest $63M in South Carolina Facility

A new 43-acre chemical manufacturing and distribution site will serve as the company’s Southeast operations hub.
Feb. 11, 2026
Shutterstock
hands in protective gloves hold test tube filled with liquid chemical for testing

Hydrite Chemical Co., a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based chemical solutions manufacturer and distributor, plans to build a new facility in Laurens, South Carolina, as part of a $63 million investment, according to press statements from the South Carolina governor's office and the company.

The company purchased a 43-acre site in the Hunter Industrial Park in Laurens, where it plans to construct a 50,000-sq-ft facility with offices, laboratories, warehouses and operations and logistics space for chemical manufacturing and distribution. Operations are expected to begin in 2028, according to the company.

The site will serve as the future hub for Hydrite’s Southeast operations, including the recently acquired Enterprise Specialty Products business.

Hydrite, founded in 1929 and recognized as a top manufacturing company in Wisconsin, operates facilities, warehouses and laboratories across several U.S. states and supplies products through its food and beverage, manufactured solutions, and agriculture and sulfur business units.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

EPA's Formaldehyde U-Turn Sparks Battle Over Science and Safety
How They Made It Work: Low-Pressure Flash
How Pilot Operated Relief Valves Work
Sponsored
Discover the Strength of Model 7A00 Valves
Sponsored