EPA Restricts Herbicide Use for Cotton, Soybeans

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a two-season registration with new restrictions for over-the-top dicamba applications on dicamba-tolerant cotton and soybean crops.

EPA said its review found no unreasonable risk to human health or the environment when the herbicide is applied according to the new label requirements. However, the agency noted that dicamba drift and volatility can damage sensitive plants and neighboring fields if not properly controlled.

The updated registration includes several mitigation measures. EPA cut the maximum annual application rate in half to a total of 1.0 lb. of dicamba per acre, compared with 2.0 lb. allowed under the 2020 registration. The agency also now requires 40 oz. per acre of an approved volatility reduction agent with each application.

Growers must implement conservation practices to reduce runoff and erosion, with higher requirements in areas designated for additional species protection. The new label also limits applications during higher-temperature conditions and prohibits applications when temperatures are forecast at or above 95°F.

EPA retained several existing restrictions, including the product’s designation as a restricted-use pesticide, annual applicator training, required personal protective equipment, a 24-hour restricted entry interval and mandatory drift-reduction agents. Additional controls include downwind spray buffers, wind speed limits, coarse droplet requirements, low spray heights and a prohibition on aerial application.

The two-season registration will be subject to further review. EPA said it will evaluate performance data, incident reports and environmental monitoring results before considering any future approvals.