Invista, Epoch Biodesign Partner on Enzymatic Recycling of Nylon 6,6

Invista, manufacturer of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers, announced it has signed an agreement with Epoch Biodesign to advance the development of post-consumer recycled nylon 6,6. The collaboration brings together enzymatic recycling technology and polymerization expertise with the goal of producing virgin-quality nylon 6,6 at commercial scale, according to the announcement.

The collaboration will reportedly combine AI-engineered recycling enzymes with polymer processing and global manufacturing capabilities to address technical challenges associated with recycling nylon 6,6. The material is widely used across apparel, automotive and industrial applications, but achieving consistent performance from recycled feedstocks remains a barrier to broader adoption, the company said.

In a press statement, the company noted the work will progress through technical assessment and polymer qualification, followed by application performance testing. The two companies aim to validate material performance with customers as part of the development process.

The announcement follows a leadership transition at Invista, where Nancy Kowalski will assume the role of president and CEO effective March 1, 2026. Kowalski most recently led the company’s global nylon business, overseeing operations in China, Europe and the United States, including supply chain and feedstock procurement activities.

According to the company, Kowalski succeeds Brook Vickery, who will retire after more than 30 years with Invista’s parent company Koch. The company said the leadership change will not affect ongoing operations or development programs, including the nylon 6,6 recycling collaboration.