Technical Symposium to Tackle Process Industry Engineering Challenges

The MTI Global Solutions Symposium, a four-day technical forum hosted by the Materials Technology Institute, is set to take place Feb. 23-26, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event is designed for engineers, materials specialists, and reliability professionals from producer companies worldwide and will focus on real-world materials failures, corrosion mechanisms, and reliability challenges affecting process industries facilities.

According to an announcement, the symposium will feature parallel technical tracks covering failure analysis, non-metallic materials and applications, emerging technologies, materials for harsh environments, and safety and reliability, with case studies drawn from chemical processing, oil and gas, mining, fertilizer, power generation and related industries.

The technical program will open with a keynote presentation by National Transportation Safety Board materials engineer Erik Mueller, examining the role of novel technologies in future accident investigations and the evolving challenges facing materials laboratories, the organization said.

Across three days of technical sessions, the organization noted attendees will explore topics including corrosion and related equipment failure; materials selection challenges; advances in non-metallic linings, fluoropolymers, FRP monitoring and thermoplastics; metal dusting, high-temperature alloy performance and weld corrosion mechanisms; and reliability case studies tied to modern materials and lifecycle cost analysis.

In addition to technical presentations, the symposium emphasizes networking opportunities through exhibits from industry suppliers, networking sessions, and facility tours at organizations, such as EPRI (Electric Power Research Institute) and Ward Vessel and Exchanger's fabrication facility.

According to MTI, the symposium prioritizes producer-driven technical discussion, applied operating experience, and knowledge sharing among practitioners rather than vendor-led promotion.

As aging assets, workforce transitions and new process technologies converge, symposium organizers note that many recent failures reflect not only materials limitations, but gaps in knowledge continuity and cross-industry learning.

Additional information, including the full technical program, sessions and presentation details as well as registration/hotel details, is available at https://www.mti-global.org/mtisymposium/home.