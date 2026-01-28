Wacker Chemie Reports Nearly $1B Loss in 2025

Munich — German chemicals giant Wacker Chemie on Wednesday posted a record €800 million ($958 million) loss in 2025, blaming weak market conditions.

Declines in sales and earnings were mainly due to "lower capacity utilization rates in all divisions, lower volumes and prices in some cases, as well as negative currency effects," the Munich-based company said.

Wacker is a leading international producer of polysilicon for the chip industry. Its largest site is its main plant in Burghausen, close to the Austrian border, which employs around 8,000 people.

Germany's chemical industry is in crisis amid falling demand on international markets and a competitive disadvantage resulting from high energy prices.

Energy-intensive production means Wacker consumes just under 1% of Germany's total electricity.

"In 2025, the chemical industry, especially in Germany and Europe, faced tremendous pressure," said chief executive Christian Hartel. "We have to respond to this trend. We are focusing on growth, cash and costs."

Sales fell by 4% to just under €5.5 billion, the company said. However, the full-year result was weighed down by value adjustments, with the company's stake in wafer manufacturer Siltronic falling by more than €300 million.

A cost-cutting programme led to further losses of around €100 million, Wacker said.

The plan is expected to reduce annual costs by €300 million, half of which will come from staff cuts. The group's management wants to cut 1,500 jobs, most of them in Germany.

