Borealis Invests $58M to Expand Polypropylene Production In Germany

Borealis announced a €49 million (US $58 million) investment to expand production of single-site polypropylene grades at its manufacturing site in Burghausen, Germany, increasing commercial-scale capacity for next-generation materials used across packaging, healthcare, mobility and fiber applications.

The investment will scale production of a single-site polypropylene technology designed to deliver higher purity, improved processability and enhanced performance, said the company. The expanded capacity is intended to support customer demand for materials that meet evolving regulatory requirements while maintaining functional performance.

According to the company, the technology enables the use of high-performance monomaterial polypropylene solutions by integrating multiple performance properties into a single polymer. This approach allows substitution of complex multilayer structures, supporting circular design objectives, reducing material weight and improving recyclability.

In packaging applications, Borealis said the materials help brand owners and converters work toward compliance with the EU packaging and packaging waste regulation, including targets for fully recyclable packaging by 2030. The company added that existing grades are already being applied in flexible packaging, where they offer improved processability along with clarity and sealing performance.

“By scaling up production, we empower our customers to stay ahead in a rapidly changing regulatory and market landscape,” said Craig Arnold, executive vice president of polyolefins, circular economy solutions and base chemicals at Borealis, in a company statement.