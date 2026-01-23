Novopor Advanced Science Expands U.S. Reach with FAR Chemical Acquisition

India-based Novopor Advanced Science announced it has acquired FAR Chemical from its U.S. parent CPS Performance Materials Group, expanding its specialty chemical manufacturing capabilities and U.S. presence.

The acquisition is intended to strengthen the company’s ability to support custom and complex specialty chemical manufacturing across electronics, aerospace and defense, coatings and adhesives and other specialty applications, said the company. FAR Chemical, headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida, brings expertise in complex chemistries and experience supporting products from process development through commercial-scale manufacturing.

“This acquisition enhances our ability to support a broader range of chemistries, accelerate time-to-market for new products and strengthen our presence in key high-growth markets,” said Radhesh Welling, managing director of Novopor Advanced Science, in a statement.

The FAR Chemical transaction builds on Novopor’s earlier expansion into the U.S. market. In 2025, the company acquired Pressure Chemical Company, a Pittsburgh-based specialty chemical manufacturer focused on high-pressure chemistry, broadening its development-to-manufacturing capabilities and strengthening its domestic manufacturing footprint, according to the company.

Bain Capital, which backs Novopor Advanced Science, said the transaction strengthens technical depth and geographic reach while supporting customers across the full product lifecycle. FAR Chemical’s leadership said the combination supports continued investment in manufacturing capabilities while maintaining safety and operational discipline, according to the company.