Expansive winter storm threatens power, logistics across major U.S. chemical hubs
For more information on preparing facilities for severe winter weather, including cold-weather operations and freeze protection, see these Chemical Processing articles on plant winterization.
A major winter storm is expected to affect large portions of the U.S. beginning Friday, bringing heavy snow, ice and prolonged Arctic cold across more than 35 states, according to a regional forecast from Fox Weather. The system is forecast to extend from the Southwest through the Southern Plains, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with freezing temperatures increasing the risk of power outages and multi-day travel disruptions.
For chemical manufacturers, the combination of extreme cold, ice accumulation and snow could strain plant utilities, compromise electrical reliability and disrupt feedstock and product logistics. Workforce access and emergency response readiness may also be affected, particularly in the Gulf Coast, Southern Plains and Mid-Atlantic regions where chemical production and distribution assets are concentrated.
The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board has warned that chemical incidents increase during cold-weather months and urged facilities to take proactive winterization steps. The agency recommends formal, written winterization programs that identify freezing hazards such as ice formation and inactive piping, known as dead legs, which can trap hazardous materials.
The CSB also advises companies to review out-of-service equipment, update operating procedures and apply industry guidance, including cold-weather practices outlined by the American Petroleum Institute, to reduce the risk of releases, fires or other incidents during extreme winter conditions.
