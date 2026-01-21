Hydrogen Council adds Baker Hughes to board, confirms new mandates

The Hydrogen Council said Baker Hughes has joined its board effective Jan. 1, 2026, while Johnson Matthey, Sasol, Sinopec and Topsoe were re-elected for new mandates. The council said the updated board structure reflects the hydrogen sector’s transition from early development to large-scale deployment.

The Hydrogen Council is a global industry alliance focused on advancing hydrogen adoption across energy, industrial and mobility applications. Its board is composed of senior executives from member companies and is tasked with providing strategic direction on policy engagement, infrastructure development and market activation.

Baker Hughes has been a member of the Hydrogen Council since 2020 and brings experience in energy technology, industrial equipment and infrastructure, according to the organization. The council said the board will continue to prioritize unlocking demand through policy action, supporting pragmatic regulatory frameworks, building hydrogen infrastructure and aligning on global standards.

Board members whose mandates continue include Air Liquide, Cummins, Hyundai Motor Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Linde, Masdar, Siemens Energy, Toyota Motor Corp., Valterra Platinum and Yara Clean Ammonia, bringing the total board to 15 companies.

“The decisions and actions we take now will shape both its speed and scale,” said Jaehoon Chang, vice chair of Hyundai Motor Group and co-chair of the Hydrogen Council, according to the organization.

François Jackow, CEO of Air Liquide and co-chair of the council, said in a statement that the group will continue to act as a strategic advisory body for governments, with a focus on market activation and demand creation, according to the council.

Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, added that hydrogen has the potential to support industrial growth, emissions reduction and power generation.

The Hydrogen Council said capital commitments to clean hydrogen have increased significantly over the past five years, with projects advancing toward implementation.

