U.S., Canada, Mexico Chemical Industry Groups Urge Strong USMCA Implementation

The American Chemistry Council, a trade association representing U.S. chemical manufacturers, joined with the National Association of the Chemical Industry of Mexico and the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada to host a joint event in Mexico City focused on the current status and future role of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), according to the organizations.

The event brought together association leaders, member companies and government officials from the three countries to discuss the importance of timely renewal and full implementation of the agreement for the North American chemical industry. According to the groups, the agreement has supported cross-border integration of chemical manufacturing and supply chains since replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement.

ACC said the discussion emphasized the role of the agreement in maintaining competitiveness amid global overcapacity and increasing import pressure. In prepared remarks, Kimberly Wise White of ACC said the agreement plays a critical role in supporting North American chemical integration as companies face intensified global competition.

The organizations jointly recommended stronger enforcement of the agreement and expanded use of the chemical annex to support manufacturing investment. The organizations stated that the upcoming review presents an opportunity to advance regulatory alignment and supply chain priorities without reopening the full agreement.

The associations said they will continue working with their respective governments to advocate for policies that support North American chemical manufacturing and address regulatory complexity and unfair import competition.