Operator Off Hours: Bears Fan Delivers Winning Chemical Formula

This past weekend, Brandon Martinez, a union operator at a Chicago-area chemical plant, found himself at the center of an unexpected viral moment during a playoff game between the Chicago Bears and their longtime rival, the Green Bay Packers.
Following a dramatic Bears touchdown on their way to a comeback win, Martinez was caught on national television shredding a block of cheese with a handheld grater — a playful jab at Packers fans’ “Cheesehead” identity. The moment quickly spread across social media, turning a spontaneous reaction into an internet sensation.
Block Club Chicago later shared the catalyst behind the now-famous cheese-grating celebration that helped spark one of the weekend’s most memorable fan moments.
