The Business Side: Companies Advance Chemical Manufacturing, Refining and Filtration Strategies
Recent announcements from chemical and energy companies highlight how capital investment, asset consolidation and technology-focused acquisitions are reshaping production infrastructure across semiconductor chemicals, fuels manufacturing and high-purity process environments.
KPPC targets domestic semiconductor chemical supply with Arizona campus
KPPC Advanced Chemicals Inc. recently broke ground on a new ultrapure chemical manufacturing campus in Casa Grande, Arizona, representing an initial investment of more than $120 million, according to the company. The site is intended to support U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing with domestic production of electronic-grade process chemicals.
According to the announcement, KPPC said the facility will manufacture ultrapure and proprietary functional chemicals used in wafer cleaning, etching, CMP, photolithography and advanced packaging operations. The company expects the site to expand over time into a full semiconductor chemical campus, with total investment projected to reach about $500 million by 2035. Production is targeted to begin by the end of 2027.
Phillips 66 shifts refining strategy by integrating Lindsey assets into Humber
Phillips 66 Limited has agreed to acquire assets and associated infrastructure from the Lindsey Oil Refinery in the U.K., following the refinery operator’s liquidation, pending regulatory and closing conditions, according to the company.
Rather than restarting standalone refinery operations at Lindsey, Phillips 66 said it plans to integrate key assets into its existing Humber Refinery. The company said this approach reflects technical and economic assessments of the Lindsey facilities and is intended to strengthen Humber’s operational capabilities, improve fuel supply reliability and support future investments in both renewable and conventional fuels.
Cleanova expands cleanroom and contamination-control capabilities through acquisitions
Cleanova announced it has acquired Airflotek and TES-Clean Air Systems, adding cleanroom and ultra-clean air filtration technologies to its industrial filtration portfolio. The acquisitions expand Cleanova’s reach into controlled environments required for semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceutical production and biotechnology applications.
Airflotek designs custom cleanroom systems, including fan filter units using HEPA and ULPA filtration, while TES-Clean Air Systems distributes and supports those products globally. Cleanova said the additions strengthen its ability to serve manufacturing environments where airflow control, contamination prevention and regulatory compliance are critical to process reliability and yield.