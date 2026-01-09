The Business Side: Companies Advance Chemical Manufacturing, Refining and Filtration Strategies

KPPC targets domestic semiconductor chemical supply with Arizona campus

KPPC Advanced Chemicals Inc. recently broke ground on a new ultrapure chemical manufacturing campus in Casa Grande, Arizona, representing an initial investment of more than $120 million, according to the company. The site is intended to support U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing with domestic production of electronic-grade process chemicals.

According to the announcement, KPPC said the facility will manufacture ultrapure and proprietary functional chemicals used in wafer cleaning, etching, CMP, photolithography and advanced packaging operations. The company expects the site to expand over time into a full semiconductor chemical campus, with total investment projected to reach about $500 million by 2035. Production is targeted to begin by the end of 2027.

Phillips 66 shifts refining strategy by integrating Lindsey assets into Humber

Phillips 66 Limited has agreed to acquire assets and associated infrastructure from the Lindsey Oil Refinery in the U.K., following the refinery operator’s liquidation, pending regulatory and closing conditions, according to the company.

Rather than restarting standalone refinery operations at Lindsey, Phillips 66 said it plans to integrate key assets into its existing Humber Refinery. The company said this approach reflects technical and economic assessments of the Lindsey facilities and is intended to strengthen Humber’s operational capabilities, improve fuel supply reliability and support future investments in both renewable and conventional fuels.