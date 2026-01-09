Researchers Crack Decades-Old Challenge in Making Chiral Chemicals

New research from the University of Bath and the University of St Andrews could help chemical manufacturers produce complex molecules more selectively, addressing a long-standing challenge in fine chemical and pharmaceutical synthesis. The study shows how to control chirality in the [1,2]-Wittig rearrangement, a reaction historically viewed as too unpredictable for practical asymmetric synthesis.

The findings, published in Nature Chemistry, reveal that the reaction proceeds through a two-step catalytic process. According to the researchers, a catalyst first induces an asymmetric rearrangement that establishes molecular handedness, followed by a previously unrecognized internal reshuffle that preserves that chirality rather than erasing it. This mechanistic insight overturns decades-old assumptions about the reaction’s limitations.

By combining laboratory experiments with quantum chemistry calculations, the team demonstrated how stereochemical outcomes can be reliably controlled in this system. The study found that understanding and guiding these molecular-level transformations allows chemists to design reactions that consistently produce a single desired enantiomer, reducing unwanted byproducts.

The researchers said the work opens new opportunities for designing selective reactions used in the manufacture of medicines and advanced materials. Future efforts will focus on extending this mechanistic framework to other rearrangement reactions previously considered unsuitable for asymmetric control, potentially improving efficiency and selectivity across fine chemical production.