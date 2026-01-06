Syensqo, Axens Launch Argylium to Scale Solid-State Battery Materials in Europe

Syensqo announced it has partnered with Axens to launch Argylium, a new company focused on scaling advanced solid electrolyte materials for solid-state batteries, according to a press statement. The company will be based in Europe and will support the commercial demonstration and industrialization of sulfide solid electrolyte materials for all-solid-state battery applications.

According to the announcement, Argylium builds on Syensqo’s operation of a solid-state battery pilot line in La Rochelle, France, and more than a decade of materials development work at its research laboratory in Aubervilliers, near Paris. The new entity will focus on accelerating the transition of these materials from pilot-scale production to industrial readiness.

The collaboration combines Syensqo’s materials development capabilities with Axens’ experience in process design and industrial scale-up of inorganic chemistry plants, the companies said. IFP Energies Nouvelles will also contribute expertise in inorganic chemistry and divided materials through its Lyon research center, according to the companies.

Argylium will work with European research institutions, automotive manufacturers and battery producers to support development and deployment of solid-state battery technologies. Solid-state batteries replace liquid electrolytes with solid materials and are being developed to improve safety, energy density and charging performance in electric vehicles and energy storage systems.