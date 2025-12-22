BP Names Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill as New Chief Executive

BP said its board has appointed Meg O’Neill, chief executive of Woodside Energy, as the company’s next CEO, effective April 1, 2026.

Murray Auchincloss will step down as CEO and as a director on Dec. 18, BP said. Carol Howle, executive vice president of supply, trading and shipping, will serve as interim CEO until O’Neill assumes the role. Auchincloss will remain in an advisory position through December 2026 to support the transition, according to the company.

O’Neill has led Australia-based Woodside Energy since 2021, where she oversaw the acquisition of BHP Petroleum International, creating a geographically diversified oil and gas portfolio, according to the announcement. Before joining Woodside in 2018, she spent 23 years at ExxonMobil in technical, operational and leadership roles across multiple regions.

BP Chair Albert Manifold said in a statement that O’Neill’s experience in transformation, capital discipline and business improvement positions her to lead the company through its next phase. The board noted the leadership change follows a comprehensive succession planning process and is intended to accelerate BP’s strategy to become a simpler and more profitable company.

O’Neill said BP has a significant opportunity to strengthen performance and shareholder value while continuing to meet global energy demand, according to the company.