ACC Reports Emissions Intensity Reductions, Highlights Permitting Timelines as Operational Issue

The American Chemistry Council released updated Responsible Care performance data showing continued reductions in emissions intensity, energy use and other environmental indicators across participating chemical manufacturers.

According to the council, member companies have reported measurable progress since 2017, including a 14% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity, a 5% reduction in energy intensity and a 39% reduction in sulfur oxide emissions intensity. Nitrogen oxide emissions intensity declined 15% over the same period, while hazardous air pollutant emissions fell 6%, the organization said.

The Responsible Care program requires participating companies to implement standardized management systems covering environmental performance, process safety and security across operations and supply chains. ACC said the latest results reflect ongoing changes in operating practices, equipment performance and energy management at member facilities.

The council also reported updates to how Responsible Care defines and reports water use, with the goal of improving consistency and transparency in water stewardship metrics. According to ACC, the refinements are intended to better reflect how water is consumed, reused and managed at chemical manufacturing sites.

Separately, the council cited federal permitting timelines as an ongoing operational consideration for chemical manufacturers planning facility upgrades, expansions and new construction. ACC said it supports efforts to standardize and streamline environmental permitting processes to reduce uncertainty and delays for industrial projects while maintaining existing regulatory requirements.

In a recent coalition letter referenced by the council, signatories noted that extended permitting timelines can affect construction schedules, capital deployment and the timing of emissions-reduction and efficiency projects across industrial sectors, including chemicals. ACC said predictable permitting processes are particularly relevant for projects involving emissions controls, energy efficiency upgrades and infrastructure modernization.

According to the council, both the Responsible Care performance data and the focus on permitting timelines reflect the industry’s emphasis on operational efficiency, environmental performance and long-term planning at U.S. chemical manufacturing sites.