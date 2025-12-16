EU Plans to Allow Indefinite Approval of Pesticides Like Glyphosate

Strasbourg, France — The European Commission plans to allow pesticides like glyphosate to be approved indefinitely in the European Union.

The currently required periodic re-approvals for active ingredients is to be scrapped under a proposal presented by the commission on Tuesday. The most dangerous substances are however to be exempt.

At the moment, the approval of an active ingredient in the EU is granted only for a limited period of up to 15 years and must then be reassessed. If the renewal is not successful, the approval expires.

Under the new plans, renewals and targeted reassessments are only to be carried out when there are scientific reasons for doing so, the commission said.

This would also apply to the controversial herbicide glyphosate which the commission does not consider as dangerous.

The substance has been used since the mid-1970s, primarily under the trade name "Roundup" and is now contained in numerous pesticides from various manufacturers.

The EU recently extended the approval for glyphosate until the end of 2033.

In some EU countries, including Germany, its use in private gardens as well as on public land is prohibited or severely restricted due to environmental and health concerns.

EU member states and the European Parliament will now scrutinize and possibly amend the proposal.

