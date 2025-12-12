Mitsubishi Chemical to Transfer Electrolyte Production to GEO, Advance Thermal Management Collaboration with Boston Materials

Mitsubishi Chemical Group subsidiaries are transferring lithium-ion battery electrolyte manufacturing assets in Memphis, Tennessee, and Billingham, U.K., to Green Energy Origin (GEO), according to the companies. The transfer, scheduled for March 31, 2026 pending regulatory approval, expands GEO’s production footprint and strengthens supply to North American and Western European battery manufacturers.

Luxembourg-based GEO said the acquisition of the Memphis facility will allow immediate supply to the U.S. Midwest, accelerating market entry by two to three years. The U.K. plant provides a strategically important site for serving Western European customers within four to six hours.

The company added that the transfer supports regional integration of electrolyte supply chains and enhances global research and development collaborations.

Tony Ma, GEO CEO, said in a statement, the acquisition “will further enhance our ability to deliver rapid and reliable supply across North America and Europe while contributing to a low-carbon future.”

In a separate initiative, Mitsubishi Chemical entered a strategic partnership with Boston Materials, focused on thermal management solutions for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence data centers. The collaboration includes development of Boston Materials’ second-generation Liquid Metal ZRT thermal interface material (TIM) using patented carbon fiber technology and proprietary liquid metal alloys.

Curtis Schickner, president of Mitsubishi Chemical’s investment firm Diamond Edge Ventures, said in a statement the TIM addresses a key bottleneck in semiconductor cooling, and the partnership will support integration into high-volume semiconductor assembly.

Boston Materials CEO Anvesh Gurijala noted that the collaboration will expand the product’s global deployment and accelerate its development roadmap. Mitsubishi Chemical said it will establish semiconductor packaging integration and application development laboratories in Asia to support commercialization of the material.