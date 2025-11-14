Chemical Industry Professionals Invited to 2026 eChem Expo in Kingsport, Tenn.

EndeavorB2B has announced the 26th anniversary of eChem Expo Solutions Marketplace & Technology Innovations Conference, scheduled for April 8–9, 2026, at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The biennial event, which draws engineers, scientists, and plant leaders from across the chemical process industries, will feature more than 150 exhibitors and is expected to attract up to 1,200 attendees. The 2026 conference will mark the first edition since EndeavorB2B acquired eChem Expo from EcoChem Strategies in 2025.

This year’s program will cover topics such as safety and compliance, sustainability, artificial intelligence, supply chain resilience and workforce development. The event will also include networking receptions, workshops and an exhibit hall showcasing process and manufacturing innovations.

Registration opened November 13, 2025. Qualified professionals from regional or local process companies, manufacturing facilities, EPC firms, and government agencies and contractors may be eligible for complimentary passes. Additional information is available at www.echemexpo.com.