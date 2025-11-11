Olin, Braskem partner to advance ethylene dichloride supply for Brazilian PVC market

Olin Corp., based in Clayton, Missouri, announced a strategic partnership with Braskem, a major petrochemical producer headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. The companies have entered into a long-term agreement for Olin to supply ethylene dichloride (EDC) to support Braskem’s ongoing transformation of its chlor-alkali and vinyl assets in Brazil.

According to the announcement, the agreement represents a key step in Olin’s global vinyls strategy, enabling it to leverage its cost position in EDC production to meet rising demand in the Brazilian PVC market. The arrangement follows Olin’s decision to dissolve its Blue Water Alliance joint venture with Mitsui & Co., allowing the company to redirect more EDC toward higher-value, long-term partnerships.

Olin said the new partnership aligns with its broader strategy to grow value through operational efficiency and integrated chlor-alkali and vinyls production capabilities. Company leaders added that the collaboration reinforces Olin’s commitment to disciplined capital management and market-focused growth within the vinyls segment.