U.S. Chemical Safety Board Investigates Fatal Explosion at Tennessee Facility

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) announced it is deploying a team to investigate a fatal explosion that occurred Oct. 10, 2025, at the Accurate Energetic Systems (AES) facility in McEwen, Tennessee. The incident reportedly caused 16 fatalities, multiple serious injuries and significant damage to the facility. AES manufactures explosive products for defense and commercial applications.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), an estimated 24,000 to 28,000 pounds of explosives detonated, with the initial blast occurring in a production area where mixed explosive materials were heated in kettles. Additional explosive materials on the same floor reportedly detonated after the first explosion.

The CSB team will assess the site, which had been under ATF control until recently for debris analysis and removal of undetonated explosives. Investigators will also meet with AES management and federal officials to collect operational and facility information needed to determine the cause of the incident.

CSB Chairperson Steve Owens said in a statement, “This is one of the deadliest industrial incidents in our country in years. Our investigators will work to identify the factors that led to this tragic event and provide recommendations to prevent similar occurrences.”

The CSB is an independent federal agency that investigates industrial incidents involving extremely hazardous chemicals. The agency issues safety recommendations but does not have regulatory or enforcement authority.