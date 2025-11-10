Chemical Processing Announces 2025 Vaaler Awards Winners

Chemical Processing has named three industry-leading innovations as winners of its prestigious 2025 Vaaler Awards, recognizing products and services that dramatically advance the operations and economics of chemical processing plants.

Established more than 50 years ago, the biennial Vaaler Awards honor the legacy of John C. Vaaler, who served as chairman of Chemical Processing's Editorial Board and editor-in-chief. This year's winners were selected based on their significance to chemical plant operations, the novelty of their innovation and the breadth of their application across the industry. To qualify, products must have been commercialized in the United States between May 2023 and May 2025.

Flowserve – Fluid Flow Category

Flowserve's INNOMAG TB-MAG Dual Drive has earned recognition as the first magnetic drive pump to feature true secondary containment technology. This pump eliminates leaks when handling hazardous or toxic fluids.

Judges praised the innovation. "Looks like a huge leap for safety in highly hazardous applications," one judge noted. Another emphasized its environmental impact: "The release of toxic materials is a significant concern for the chemical industry. This technology not only prevents leaks, it is also energy efficient." The pump also delivers economic benefits, consuming up to 45% less energy than traditional sealless pumps while requiring minimal maintenance.

Sherwin-Williams – Miscellaneous Category

Sherwin-Williams' Heat-Flex Advanced Energy Barrier (AEB) addresses the pervasive problem of corrosion under insulation (CUI), which causes steel assets to corrode underneath traditional insulation systems. This spray-applied coating replaces bulky, mineral-based insulation on storage tanks, process vessels and piping, maintaining operating temperatures up to 350°F with excursions to 400°F.

Judges recognized both the innovation's practicality and broad applicability. "Corrosion under insulation is a widespread maintenance and safety issue. This has very broad applicability," one judge commented. Another noted that "this technology addresses a significant issue in the chemical industry by eliminating the need for insulation under which corrosion can occur" while improving sustainability. The coating can be applied across multiple industries, including oil and gas, food and beverage, pharmaceutical processing and semiconductor fabrication.

Yokogawa Corp. of America – Instrumentation & Control Category

Yokogawa's Factorial Kernel Dynamic Policy Programming (FKDPP), developed jointly with the Nara Institute of Science and Technology, represents a breakthrough in autonomous control using artificial intelligence. This reinforcement learning algorithm optimizes complex industrial processes that were previously managed manually, enhancing productivity, quality and energy efficiency.

Judges were particularly impressed by the technology's transformative potential. "Truly a game changer," one judge stated, appreciating the proof-of-concept study in an actual plant operation. Another noted that "FKDPP's rapid learning capability is at the heart of an AI algorithm that brings a new level of autonomous optimization to chemical operations—particularly ones with hard-to-control dynamics."

"This year's Vaaler Awards winners exemplify the kind of transformative innovation the chemical industry needs," said Traci Purdum, Editor-in-Chief of Chemical Processing. "From Flowserve's breakthrough in safety containment to Sherwin-Williams' solution for corrosion under insulation and Yokogawa's AI-driven autonomous control, these technologies address critical challenges while delivering measurable operational and economic benefits. Each winner demonstrates not just technical excellence, but real-world applicability that will help chemical processors operate more safely, sustainably and efficiently. These innovations honor John Vaaler's legacy of advancing our industry through practical, meaningful progress."

Chemical Processing will feature detailed coverage of all three winners at chemicalprocessing.com in December.

