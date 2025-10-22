Cefic Scrutinizes Fleet Decarbonization Initiatives, Updates Emissions Guidance

The European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic) has voiced concerns over the European Union’s proposed Clean Corporate Fleets initiative, warning that decarbonization measures must not compromise safety, reliability or competitiveness in chemical logistics. The industry group also released updated emissions calculation guidance to help companies align with international reporting frameworks.

The Clean Corporate Fleets proposal seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, expand demand for zero-emission vehicles and boost the European automotive sector’s competitiveness. However, Cefic said the policy must account for the operational realities of the chemical sector, particularly for Seveso sites handling hazardous materials. The group noted that electric and hydrogen trucks present specific risks when interacting with flammable or explosive cargo and that most chemical producers rely on third-party logistics providers rather than managing fleets directly.

In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Cefic called for a “balanced, practical and safe” transition that includes stronger rail and multimodal options, infrastructure readiness and technology neutrality. The group said aligning related EU legislation and addressing safety standards for the transport of dangerous goods are essential steps toward a realistic and competitive decarbonization strategy.

In parallel, Cefic and the European Chemical Transport Association published an updated Emission Calculation Guideline Revision to help companies measure greenhouse gas emissions from logistics operations more consistently. The revision builds on the original 2011 guideline and incorporates new international standards such as EN 16258:2012 and the Global Logistics Emissions Council Framework.

The updated document focuses on road and intermodal transport for both packed and bulk shipments, with future updates planned to include rail, inland waterways, and short sea shipping. Cefic and the European Chemical Transport Association said the guidance is intended as a practical tool for small and midsize companies seeking to improve emissions reporting and transparency across the chemical supply chain.