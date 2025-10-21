Partnership Aims to Advance Off-Grid Hydrogen-Powered Data Centers

Armada and Eclipse Energy plan to integrate modular data centers with subsurface hydrogen production to support sustainable industrial operations.
Armada, based in San Francisco, and Houston-based Eclipse Energy announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the commercialization of clean power and computing infrastructure technologies for industrial-scale applications, according to the companies.

Eclipse Energy, formerly Gold H2, develops technology that converts legacy oil fields into clean hydrogen through bioconversion. The company said its process uses existing wells and infrastructure, eliminating the need for new drilling, electrolysis, or surface facilities. Eclipse recently completed what it described as the world’s first field trial demonstrating bio-stimulated hydrogen production from the subsurface.

Armada reportedly specializes in modular, full-stack edge computing infrastructure designed to meet rising digital and energy demand. Under the partnership, Armada said it plans to integrate Eclipse’s hydrogen production technology with its modular data centers to create off-grid, carbon-aware facilities.

“The demand for power in the datacenter sector has never been greater,” said Prabhdeep Sekhon, CEO of Eclipse Energy, in a statement. “By bringing our innovative subsurface solutions into partnership with Armada, we are addressing both the urgent need for clean, reliable power and the imperative to build with sustainability in mind.”

“By pairing their subsurface hydrogen production with our modular compute assets, we can deliver truly off-grid, carbon-aware data centers and prove that scalable performance and sustainable energy can go hand in hand,” added Dan Wright, CEO and co-founder of Armada.

