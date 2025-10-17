Solvay-Led Coalition Outlines Industrial Climate Action for COP30

A coalition of global companies chaired by Solvay has delivered a report to Brazilian authorities calling for accelerated industrial decarbonization policies ahead of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP30). The report, developed by the Sustainable Business (SB) COP30 Energy Transition Working Group in collaboration with McKinsey & Company, highlights scalable solutions to reduce emissions in chemicals, steel, cement and other energy-intensive industries.

The working group includes companies CMPC, Engie, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Microsoft, Suzano, Vale and WEG. The report identifies the potential for private-sector measures to address up to 30–40% of global emissions through energy efficiency, renewables, sustainable fuels, and carbon capture technologies, according to the coalition.

Daniela Manique, chair of the SB COP30 working group and Solvay CEO in Latin America, said the initiative demonstrates the role of industrial collaboration in advancing low-carbon solutions. “Even in hard-to-abate sectors, meaningful progress is possible and necessary,” she said in a statement. “Through our role at COP30, we aim to support global alignment on industrial climate action and showcase practical approaches to decarbonization in complex industries.”

Key recommendations include stable policy frameworks to unlock low-carbon investment, targeted funding for electrification and renewables, and sector-specific strategies integrating carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and clean hydrogen.

Solvay also contributed operational case studies to illustrate real-world approaches to emissions reduction in manufacturing.

The SB COP30 initiative, led by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), represents more than 40 million companies in over 60 countries. The organization’s working groups aim to provide actionable industrial strategies that align with the global climate agenda.

COP30 will take place from November 10–21, 2025, at the Hangar Convention and Fair Center in Belém, Brazil. The event is reportedly the largest UN gathering for climate negotiations. Brazil, as host, is emphasizing multilateral collaboration and the implementation of the Paris Agreement, according to the UN.