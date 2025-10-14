The Business Side: Industry Anniversaries and Milestones

Recent milestones highlight the longevity and operational expertise of several chemical and process companies. Bete marks 75 years in spray technology, Coperion celebrates 280 combined years across its global sites, Lanxess commemorates 20 years as a specialty chemicals producer and Covation Biomaterials recognizes 25 years of its Sorona polymer brand.
Bete Celebrates 75 Years of Spray Technology
Greenfield, Massachusetts–based Bete Fog Nozzle is celebrating its 75th anniversary this fall. John Bete founded the company in 1950 following his invention of the spiral nozzle, according to the company.
Bete manufactures spray nozzles, fabrications and spraying systems for industries including chemical and petrochemical processing, power generation, pollution control and food and beverage production, according to the company. Its portfolio includes patented technologies, such as the MaxiPass full cone nozzle, Twist & Dry spray drying nozzle and HydroClaw tank cleaning nozzle, according to the company.
Coperion Marks 280 Combined Years of Material Handling Expertise
Coperion is marking several anniversaries across its global operations in 2025, representing 280 years of combined experience, the company said. Its material handling business in Weingarten, Germany, and its feeder and conveying site in Niederlenz, Switzerland, each celebrate 125 years of operation, while Coperion Ideal in Noida, India, marks its 30th anniversary.
The Weingarten and Niederlenz sites historically focused on bulk material handling and feeding systems for industries including food, plastics and petrochemicals, according to the company. Coperion Ideal reportedly provides engineering, manufacturing and project management for bulk material handling systems in India and Southeast Asia.
Lanxess Commemorates 20 Years in Specialty Chemicals
Lanxess marked its 20th anniversary in September. The specialty chemicals company, based in Cologne, Germany, formed in 2005 following a corporate spin-off.
Lanxess supplies chemicals for industrial markets, including energy storage and chemical manufacturing. Its portfolio includes performance materials, pigments and additives. The company said it also provides materials for lithium-ion battery production, including components for cathodes, electrolytes and recycling applications.
Covation Biomaterials’ Sorona Brand Marks 25 Years
Covation Biomaterials, based in Newark, Delaware, in early September celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Sorona polymer brand. The brand, first commercialized in 2000, is a partially bio-based polymer used in apparel, carpet and home goods, according to the company.
Covation Biomaterials also released updated third-party reviewed lifecycle assessment results in 2025, which demonstrate environmental improvements from the brand’s production process, the company said.