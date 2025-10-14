The Business Side: Industry Anniversaries and Milestones

Bete Celebrates 75 Years of Spray Technology

Greenfield, Massachusetts–based Bete Fog Nozzle is celebrating its 75th anniversary this fall. John Bete founded the company in 1950 following his invention of the spiral nozzle, according to the company.

Bete manufactures spray nozzles, fabrications and spraying systems for industries including chemical and petrochemical processing, power generation, pollution control and food and beverage production, according to the company. Its portfolio includes patented technologies, such as the MaxiPass full cone nozzle, Twist & Dry spray drying nozzle and HydroClaw tank cleaning nozzle, according to the company.