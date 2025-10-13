Air Liquide Expands U.S. Gulf Coast Hydrogen Network with New Supply Deals

The company will invest nearly $50 million to upgrade its Texas hydrogen infrastructure and meet growing industrial demand.
Air Liquide plans to expand its Gulf Coast hydrogen network following new long-term supply agreements with two of the nation’s largest refiners. The projects will strengthen its presence in Texas and enhance supply reliability for industrial customers, the company said Oct. 7.

To meet increased demand, Air Liquide will invest close to $50 million in upgrades to its existing infrastructure. The project includes pipeline optimization, new compression and distribution equipment and integration directly into its established network. According to the company, this approach minimizes new construction while improving overall capacity and efficiency.

The network is connected to Air Liquide’s hydrogen cavern in Spindletop, Texas, which supports large-scale industrial operations across the Gulf Coast, according to the company.

“Our investment in the U.S. Gulf Coast, driven by these new long-term hydrogen agreements with key market leaders, underscores Air Liquide’s commitment to supporting the evolving industrial landscape in America and strengthening its leadership,” Matthieu Giard, Group Executive Committee member overseeing operations in the Americas, said in a statement. “This strategic move reinforces our significant footprint in this dynamic industrial basin and reflects our broader strategy to optimize hydrogen production and supply, leveraging our existing infrastructure.”

